Rafako consortium wins $1.7 billion deal from Tauron
January 24, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Rafako consortium wins $1.7 billion deal from Tauron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A consortium of Polish boiler maker Rafako RFK.WA and builder Mostostal Warszawa MSWP.WA has won a 5.4 billion zloty ($1.7 billion) deal to build a coal-fired unit for Tauron TPE.WA at its Jaworzno power plant.

Tauron, Poland’s second-biggest utility, said on Thursday it expected the deal to build a 920 megawatt unit to be signed in the second quarter.

The state-controlled company also said China National Electric Engineering, Alstom Power ALSF.UL and SNC-Lavalin were among Rafako’s rivals in the process.

Rafako shares rose 4.5 percent, while Mostostal Warszawa gained 9.9 percent.

($1 = 3.1430 zlotys)

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
