ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS said on Monday it sold an 18 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHL.IS) to French airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) for $414 million.

Akfen made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ADP confirmed it will buy a total 38 percent stake in Turkey’s TAV for $874 million. The purchase also included Tepe Insaat’s sale of an 18 percent stake in TAV.