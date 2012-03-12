FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's TAV, Akfen shares rise as ADP to buy stake in TAV
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 12, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 6 years

Turkey's TAV, Akfen shares rise as ADP to buy stake in TAV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS and TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHL.IS) gained on Monday after ADP said it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV for $874 million.

State-controlled ADP is paying 11.3 lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV’s latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV’s equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.

Construction firm Tepe Insaat and Akfen Holding were TAV’s controlling shareholders. TAV shares rose 2.58 percent to 8.76 lira by 0745 GMT, whilst Akfen shares gained 7.14 percent to 10.50 lira.

Reporting by Seda Sezer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.