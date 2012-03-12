Turkey's TAV, Akfen shares rise as ADP to buy stake in TAV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s Akfen Holding AKFEN.IS and TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHL.IS) gained on Monday after ADP said it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV for $874 million.

State-controlled ADP is paying 11.3 lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV’s latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV’s equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.

Construction firm Tepe Insaat and Akfen Holding were TAV’s controlling shareholders. TAV shares rose 2.58 percent to 8.76 lira by 0745 GMT, whilst Akfen shares gained 7.14 percent to 10.50 lira.