Factbox: How the "fiscal cliff" can affect states

(Reuters) - Roughly 18 percent of federal grant dollars flowing to the states would be subject to across-the-board cuts in 2013 under the sequester, including funds for education and public housing, according to a study published Thursday by the Pew Center on the States.

If automatic budget cuts are not averted by negotiations in Washington, some states would fare far worse than others, according to Pew, on five key measures.

1. Federal grants subject to sequester as a percentage of state revenue (fiscal 2010):

Highest: South Dakota (10.3 percent), Illinois (8.5 percent), Georgia (8.5 percent), Texas (8.0 percent), Tennessee (7.7 percent)

National average: 6.6 percent

Lowest: Connecticut (5.2 percent), Wyoming (5.2 percent), Minnesota (5.0 percent), Alaska (4.9 percent), Delaware (4.8 percent)

2. Total federal spending on procurement, salaries and wages as a percentage of state GDP (fiscal 2010):

Highest: Maryland, Virginia and DC combined (19.7 percent), Hawaii (15.8 percent), Alaska (13.3 percent), New Mexico (12.8 percent), Kentucky (9.9 percent)

National average: 5.3 percent

Lowest: Michigan (2.4 percent), Oregon (2.1 percent), New York (2.0 percent), Minnesota (1.8 percent), Delaware (1.3 percent)

3. Federal defense spending on procurement, salaries and wages as a percent of state GDP (fiscal 2010):

Highest: Hawaii (14.6 percent), Alaska (10.5 percent), Maryland, Virginia and DC combined (9.8 percent), Kentucky (8.0 percent), Alabama (7.0 percent)

National average: 3.5 percent

Lowest: Wyoming (1.4 percent), New York (1.3 percent), Minnesota (1.0 percent), Delaware (1.0 percent), Oregon (0.9 percent)

4. Federal non defense spending on procurement, salaries and wages as a percentage of state GDP (fiscal 2010):

Highest: Maryland, Virginia and DC combines (10.0 percent), New Mexico (9.2 percent), Idaho (4.9 percent), West Virginia (3.8 percent), Tennessee (3.1 percent)

National average: 1.8 percent

Lowest: Rhode Island (0.7 percent), Indiana (0.7 percent), New Jersey (0.6 percent), Connecticut (0.5 percent), Delaware (0.3 percent)

5. Federal non defense workforce as a percentage of total employed in state (fiscal 2012)

Highest: Maryland, Virginia and DC combined (4.2 percent), New Mexico (2.4 percent), Alaska (2.3 percent), Montana (2.1 percent), West Virginia (1.9 percent)

National average: 1.0 percent

Lowest: Wisconsin (0.5 percent), Indiana (0.5 percent), Delaware (0.4 percent), New Jersey (0.4 percent), Connecticut (0.4 percent)

On Thursday, 14 U.S. mayors visited Capitol Hill to convey concerns over automatic spending cuts