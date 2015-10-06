Companies prepare to meet new global tax rules: survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Big companies are planning to overhaul their tax arrangements to comply with proposals for new global tax rules even before they become legally enforceable, according to a Thomson Reuters-Euromoney survey of 180 tax professionals across 35 countries.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was asked in 2012 by the Group of 20 nations with the world’s biggest economies to look into closing off the ways that multi-national corporations can avoid paying tax on their profits and published its proposals on Monday.

Tax advisers expect the proposals, which had been flagged in earlier discussion documents, to take a number of years yet to become enshrined in law.

But the Thomson Reuters survey showed many companies are already planning to make their tax affairs compliant.

In most cases companies move untaxed money to tax havens by inter-group transactions. Over 59 percent of companies surveyed said they were already implementing changes to their intercompany agreements ahead of the actual implementation of the new OECD rules.

Over 55 percent said they would change the way they price inter-group transactions and over 66 percent said they would review business structures they had in place.

Some non-governmental groups have questioned whether the new proposals will cut down on tax avoidance but the OECD highlighted changes already made at Amazon.com and coffee group Starbucks Corp which removed some of their tax advantages, as evidence the proposals will be effective.