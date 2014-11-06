PM says Luxembourg abiding by international rules on tax

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday his country was abiding by international rules on tax after a large-scale media expose on a host of companies using subsidiaries there to lower their tax bill.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said more than 300 international companies had secured secret deals with the landlocked Grand Duchy to slash their global tax bills while maintaining little presence there.

In a brief news conference, Bettel said Luxembourg was not breaking any rules and it was not the only country to allow for the tax constructions used by large companies.