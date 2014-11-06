FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Vestager says no decision yet on Luxembourg tax deals
November 6, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Vestager says no decision yet on Luxembourg tax deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union regulators have yet to decide whether Luxembourg’s tax deals with companies breached the bloc’s state aid rules, the bloc’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said on Thursday.

Vestager’s comments came after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said more than 300 international companies had secured secret deals with Luxembourg to slash their global tax bills while maintaining little presence there.

“We have not seen all the information published yesterday, and we have at this stage not yet formed an opinion about these (tax) rulings and a possible formal follow-up by the Commission,” Vestager said in a statement.

“My services have asked (for) information to Luxembourg and to other countries and we will be vigilant to enforce state aid control in fair and justified manner,” the European Competition Commissioner said.

The European Commission is currently investigating such deals in Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and Malta.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

