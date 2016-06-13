China's TCL Corp offers to take HK-listed handset maker unit private for $464 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone and communications equipment maker TCL Corp said on Monday it is offering HK$3.6 billion ($464 million) to take its majority-owned handset unit TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd private, saying low liquidity in the stock has fund-raising difficult.

TCL had said earlier in June that it planned to take its 65.23 percent-owned unit private, pending shareholders and regulators' approval.

Through its T.C.L. Industries Holdings unit, TCL is offering HK$7.50 per share for all outstanding shares it does not already owned in TCL Communication, the firms said in a joint statement. That price represents a 34.65 percent premium over the stock's last closing price.

The news sent TCL Communication shares up more than 29 percent in resumed trade, their biggest daily percentage gain since December 2008. The stocks soared to HK$7.21, the highest since July 2, compared with a 2.5 percent fall in the benchmark index.