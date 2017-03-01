FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS says founders to participate in share buyback
March 1, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 6 months ago

India's TCS says founders to participate in share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) (TCS.NS), which plans to buy back shares worth up to 160 billion rupees ($2.39 billion), said on Wednesday the founder group of the company intended to participate in the proposed buyback.

TCS, the country's top software services exporter, is part of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, whose holding company is Tata Sons Ltd.

Tata Sons owned 73.26 percent of TCS as of the end of December, according to stock exchange data.

TCS last month approved the buyback of up to 56.1 million shares at 2,850 rupees apiece.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter

