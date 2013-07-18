India's TCS expects to stay ahead of industry export estimate

N. Chandrasekaran, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), speaks during TCS' Annual General Meeting in Mumbai June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services, India’s No. 1 software services exporter, expects to stay ahead of the industry export estimates, Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters on Thursday, after the company beat street expectations for the June quarter.

“We will grow above the upper end of the NASSCOM estimate,” Chandrasekaran said.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies, or NASSCOM, an industry lobby, expects India’s IT exports to rise 12-14 percent this year.