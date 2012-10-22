FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TCS up 2.7 percent in pre-open on strong earnings
October 22, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

TCS up 2.7 percent in pre-open on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) (TCS.NS), India’s largest software services exporter, opened up 2.7 percent in pre-market trade after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday.

TCS’s net profit for the three months ended September rose to 35.12 billion rupees ($652 million) from 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, TCS said. Analysts had forecast a profit of 33.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu

