TD Bank CEO says eager for Canada acquisitions

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) logos are seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016.

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is keen on acquisition opportunities, especially in its home market of Canada, and the United States, Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said on Wednesday.

"We will look at any acquisitions in Canada very seriously because there are not many that are ever available," Masrani told the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto.

Masrani reiterated the Toronto-based bank's strategy of pursuing further acquisitions in the southeast United States, and buying credit card portfolios.