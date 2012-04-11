TD Ameritrade to move listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, speaks during the Sandler O'Neill + Partners global exchange and brokerage conference in New York June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Wednesday it will transfer the listing of its common stock to NYSE Euronext’s New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq OMX’s exchange.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based online brokerage expects to begin trading on the Big Board on April 25, using its current symbol AMTD, and will continue trading on Nasdaq until the transfer is completed.

“We regularly review our many business relationships, and given our current relationship with the NYSE and the many efforts on which we have worked together over the years, the time was right to make this change,” Fred Tomczyk, chief executive of TD Ameritrade, said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NYSE and Nasdaq have aggressively competed for listings over the past several years, especially in the online arena. Facebook’s recent decision to list on Nasdaq was a major coup for the exchange, as both exchange operators had courted the company for months, according to a source familiar with the situation.

But the NYSE has been chipping away at its rival’s lead among technology companies, winning big names like LinkedIn Corp and Pandora Media Inc in 2011.

In 2011, NYSE Euronext hosted 44 percent of U.S. technology IPOs, bringing 19 new listings to the market. So far this year, the bourse has listed about 63 percent of qualified technology IPOs, and about 60 percent of all qualified transactions.

Nasdaq said that companies with a combined market capitalization of more than $80 billion, including Texas Instruments, Viacom, and Wendy‘s, had switched their listings to Nasdaq from other exchanges last year.