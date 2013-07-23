FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD Ameritrade profit rises 20 percent on higher commissions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 23, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

TD Ameritrade profit rises 20 percent on higher commissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, the biggest U.S. discount brokerage, posted a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from commissions and kept a tight lid on costs.

The company’s net profit rose to $184 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $154 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share. according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We benefited from the improved trading environment, and we kept our eyes focused on disciplined expense management and maintaining our strong balance sheet,” Chief Financial Officer Bill Gerber said in a statement.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $725 billion, topping analysts’ forecast of $705.8 million, while operating expenses rose 3.4 percent to $427 million.

TD Ameritrade is the biggest discount brokerage by client trading volume.

Rival Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) reported a 7 percent slide in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising expenses outstripped forecast-beating revenue.

Average client trades per day rose 12.3 percent to 399,216 in the quarter, while net new client assets were up $10.8 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent.

Commission and transaction fees rose 21 percent to $321 million.

TD Ameritrade shares, which have gained 37 percent in last three months, closed at $26.05 on Monday.

Reporting By Neha Dimri and Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.