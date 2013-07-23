TD Ameritrade profit rises 20 percent on higher commissions

(Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, the biggest U.S. discount brokerage, posted a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from commissions and kept a tight lid on costs.

The company’s net profit rose to $184 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $154 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share. according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We benefited from the improved trading environment, and we kept our eyes focused on disciplined expense management and maintaining our strong balance sheet,” Chief Financial Officer Bill Gerber said in a statement.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $725 billion, topping analysts’ forecast of $705.8 million, while operating expenses rose 3.4 percent to $427 million.

TD Ameritrade is the biggest discount brokerage by client trading volume.

Rival Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) reported a 7 percent slide in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising expenses outstripped forecast-beating revenue.

Average client trades per day rose 12.3 percent to 399,216 in the quarter, while net new client assets were up $10.8 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent.

Commission and transaction fees rose 21 percent to $321 million.

TD Ameritrade shares, which have gained 37 percent in last three months, closed at $26.05 on Monday.