FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dering Capital joins race for TDF's French assets: FT
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 2, 2013 / 10:23 PM / in 4 years

Dering Capital joins race for TDF's French assets: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Broadcast tower operator Telediffusion de France (TDF) has received a near 3.8-billion-euro non-binding offer from Dering Capital for its French assets, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TDF received several other bids below the 4-billion-euro asking price, raising concern about its ability to seal a deal to help repay debts of 3.8 billion euros and avoid a costly restructuring, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

Dering Capital was started in 2011 by Ben Jenkins, former senior managing director and head of the Hong Kong office for U.S. private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N).

TDF, owned by TPG, AXA Private Equity, Charterhouse and French sovereign wealth fund FSI, has been hurt by a combination of the financial crisis and setbacks in technological advances since it was bought in 2006.

Dering Capital, TDF, AXA Private Equity, Charterhouse and FSI could not immediately be reached for comment. TPG declined to comment on the matter.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.