(Reuters) - Tropical depression (TD) Ten, now located about 135 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, is expected to become a tropical storm later today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update on Friday.

“The depression is drifting toward the west near two miles per hour and a slow and erratic motion over the far southern Gulf of Mexico is expected during the next couple of days,” the NHC said.