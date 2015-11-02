FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmSurg withdraws buyout offer for TeamHealth
November 2, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

AmSurg withdraws buyout offer for TeamHealth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - AmSurg Corp AMSG.O on Monday withdrew its offer to buy TeamHealth Holdings Inc TMH.N after its revised bid was rejected by the medical staffing company.

AmSurg said it decided to drop the bid as the TeamHealth board had refused to engage in discussions.

TeamHealth said earlier on Monday that the revised proposal undervalued the company.

AmSurg had raised the cash component of its offer by $4 per share to $15.49 per TeamHealth share, but kept the stock component unchanged at 0.768 of its shares for each TeamHealth share.

The revised offer valued TeamHealth at $69.32 per share, or about $5.1 billion, based on the stock’s Friday close.

AmSurg’s first offer on Oct. 20 was worth $71.47 per TeamHealth share, or about $5.3 billion, based on the stock’s closing on Oct. 19.

Up to Friday’s close, AmSurg shares had fallen 8 percent since it first offered to buy TeamHealth. That lowered the value of its offer.

AmSurg shares were up 6.4 percent at $74.55 in afternoon trading on Monday, while TeamHealth’s shares were down about 4.5 percent at $57.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
