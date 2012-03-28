FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teavana Holdings sees Q1 below analysts' estimates
March 28, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

Teavana Holdings sees Q1 below analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty tea retailer Teavana Holdings Inc TEA.N forecast first-quarter results below market expectations, partly on higher costs, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent.

Teavana, which went public in July last year, expects a first-quarter profit of 9 cents to 10 cents a share, below analyst estimates of 12 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter earnings will be hurt by stock compensation expenses and store opening costs, a company executive said in a call with analysts.

“We expect to absorb significant (store) pre-opening expenses in the quarter without the corresponding increase in store sales and we anticipate a similar trend in the second and third quarter,” the executive said.

However, Teavana, which sells more than 100 varieties of premium loose-leaf tea, reported fourth-quarter results ahead of market expectations, boosted by higher same-store sales.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based retailer said its comparable-store sales, including e-commerce, increased by 8.6 percent in the quarter.

Overall sales rose 34 percent to $68.4 million, above the $67.55 million analysts were expecting.

Teavana, founded in 1997, also reiterated its intent of opening new stores, growing its e-commerce business and expansion into newer markets. Last year it signed a 10-year deal to develop stores in the Middle East.

For the fourth quarter ended January 29, earnings rose to $12.5 million, or 32 cents per share, from $9.2 million, or 24 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had expected a profit of 31 cents a share.

Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $19.25 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

