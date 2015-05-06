FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - Leaders in U.S. neurotechnology patents
#Science News
May 6, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox - Leaders in U.S. neurotechnology patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leaders in neurotechnology, which ranges from noninvasive systems that use magnetic stimulation to treat depression to devices that let gamers control avatars with only their thoughts, include some expected medical-device companies but also several surprises, according to an analysis by market-research firm SharpBrains. Its “IP Strength Index” reflects the number of patents as well as their breadth and influence:

Patents holder IP Strength Index

1. The Nielsen Company 100

2. Advance Neuromodulation Systems 99

(St. Jude Medical Inc.)

3. Medtronic PLC 98

4. Microsoft Corp. 89

5. Brainlab 76

6. Posit Science 76

7. BodyMedia 73

(Jawbone)

8. Neuronetics 72

9. NeuroPace 72

10. Accenture PLC 72

11. General Electric Co. 72

Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
