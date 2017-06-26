Apple working with Hertz to test self-driving technology: Bloomberg
Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is working with Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) to help businesses that primarily use gear from both companies to obtain a discount on cyber-security insurance premiums, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins onstage at a Cisco event in Las Vegas.
Cook argued that the combination of gear from the two companies was more secure than the use of competing technology, such as the Android mobile operating system made by Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.
"The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using Cisco and Apple, that the combination of these should make that (cyber-security) insurance cost significantly less," Cook said. "This is something we're going to spend some energy on. You should reap that benefit."
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc, signed an agreement with Avis Budget Group Inc under which the U.S. car rental firm will manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said on Monday.