FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tablet maker Fuhu unveils kids content service
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Tablet maker Fuhu unveils kids content service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer tablets, is launching a monthly subscription service for children ages 3 to 14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.

The $4.99-per-month service offers a curated collection of videos, apps, games and e-books designed to be entertaining and educational, a statement from Fuhu said. The service called nabi Pass is available exclusively on Fuhu’s nabi collection of tablets.

The content includes songs from Walt Disney Co’s films and TV shows, videos from National Geographic Kids series, plus learning apps developed by Cupcake Digital that feature characters from films such as DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda.”

Subscribers can also access educational courses from Wings Unlimited in areas such as math, reading and writing. Fuhu will add content from other partners in the coming months, the company said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.