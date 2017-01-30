FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli financial software provider Earnix raises $13.5 million
January 30, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 7 months ago

Israeli financial software provider Earnix raises $13.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Earnix, an Israeli provider of predictive analytics software for the financial services industry, said on Monday it raised $13.5 million from Jerusalem Venture Partners, Vintage Investment Partners and Israel Growth Partners (IGP).

The funding, which brings the total amount raised to date to $25 million, will be used to accelerate Earnix's growth, including geographic expansion, deeper penetration into the banking sector and investment in new products.

Earnix appointed as its chairman Reuven Ben Menachem, the founder and former chief executive of Fundtech, a financial software provider acquired by D+H in 2015 for $1.25 billion.

Haim Shani, general partner of IGP, was named a director. Shani is the former CEO of Nice Systems and former director-general of Israel's Finance Ministry.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

