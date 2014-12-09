FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's world-beating skyscraper now in Google Street View
#Technology News
December 9, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai's world-beating skyscraper now in Google Street View

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Google logo is reflected on the screen of a Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Prague January 31, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

(Reuters) - Armchair travelers can visit the world’s tallest skyscraper and inspect one of the largest shopping malls with the addition of Dubai to Google Street View, Google said on Tuesday.

The online pictorial map of the city -- the first from the United Arab Emirates to appear on Google Street View --allows users to navigate through several levels of the 830 meter (2,722 feet) tall Burj Khalifa skyscraper in downtown Dubai, including an observation deck near the top of the building.

 Google Street View also provides an inside look at the Dubai Mall and provides other views of the city’s pedestrian walkways, highways, skyscrapers, beaches and Dubai Creek, where dhows are shown docked at the pier.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
