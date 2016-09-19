FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japanese firm unveils dual robot-armed drone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 19, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Japanese firm unveils dual robot-armed drone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japanese company Prodrone has released what it calls "the world's first dual robot arm large-format drone", with the ability to carry heavy objects and perform detailed tasks.

The PD6B-AW-ARM drone weighs 20 kilograms and can carry objects with a maximum weight of 10 kilograms. It can fly for up to 30 minutes, with a maximum forward speed of 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour), and has a maximum operating altitude of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet).

Its two remotely-operated five-axis robotic arms are able to grasp objects varying in shape and size, and have the ability to cut cables, turn dials, or flick switches.

The drone is also designed to be useful in performing tasks that are perilous for humans, such as retrieving hazardous materials or objects at high altitude.

The company says the industrial and commercial drone market is focused on using UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for photography and filming, mapping, and surveying sites, but has not met strong demands for UAVs with carrying and transporting features. It hopes to develop more 'task-oriented' drones in the future.

The PD6B-AW-ARM was unveiled at this month's InterDrone show in Las Vegas, but no pricing details have yet been announced by its makers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.