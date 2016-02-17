FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Insert raises $5 million for mobile app platform
#Technology News
February 17, 2016

Israel's Insert raises $5 million for mobile app platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Insert, which has developed a platform to help mobile marketers engage users, said on Wednesday it has raised $5 million from investors including cyber security pioneer Shlomo Kramer.

The platform offers mobile marketers a set of features they can quickly insert into their apps with no coding. The company was founded by the people behind Worklight, a mobile application platform acquired by IBM.

The inserts include features for guidance, communication, conversion and acquisition.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

