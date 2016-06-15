FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli augmented reality firm Lumus raises 15 million dollars
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
June 15, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Israeli augmented reality firm Lumus raises 15 million dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Lumus, a developer of technology for augmented reality, said on Wednesday it has received $15 million of funding led by Chinese investment group Shanda along with Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co, (002273.SZ) a Chinese photo-electric component manufacturer.

Lumus will use the funding to scale up production of its optical technology for the consumer market.

The augmented and mixed reality market is predicted to grow to $80 billion by 2022, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.

Consumer electronics and smart-eyewear manufacturers use Lumus for the underlying optical technology in their see-through wearable displays.

Lumus’ technology consists of a unique eyeglass lens that contains an array of ultra-thin transparent reflectors and a patented mini-projector that injects an image into the lens.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.