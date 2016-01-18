U.S.-Israeli start-up Neura raises $11 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli start-up Neura, whose technology enables personalization for the Internet of Things, raised $11 million in funding led by AXA Strategic Ventures and Pitango Venture Capital with participation from Lenovo Group (0992.HK).

Neura said its technology can be used to enable smarter healthcare, cars, music services and homes by computing a constantly updating portrait of user behavior patterns. It provides insights about users’ past and present actions and predictions about what they will do next.

Neura’s technology is “a big step towards a world where devices not only connect to each other, but adapt themselves to users and their habits,” Peter Hortensius, Lenovo’s chief technology officer, said on Monday.

Neura is a service that works as a standalone app and can be integrated into other apps or devices. The company, which is based in San Francisco with research and development in Israel, said it will use the funds to expand its business reach.