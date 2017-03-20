FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S.-Israeli data storage firm Reduxio raises $22.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 20, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 5 months ago

U.S.-Israeli data storage firm Reduxio raises $22.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli Reduxio Systems, a provider of storage and data management technology, said on Monday it has secured $22.5 million of funding in an investment round expected to total up to $32 million.

The round was led by London-based C5 Capital, an investment manager focused on cyber security, data analytics and cloud computing, and more than doubles the amount invested in Reduxio. The money will fund continued development and marketing of the company's software-based storage platform.

All previous investors, including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Carmel Ventures, Intel Capital (INTC.O) and Seagate Technology (STX.O) participated in this fundraising round.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.