Digital market analytics firm SimilarWeb raises $47 million

The logo of Internet data firm SimilarWeb is seen at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2016.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli-U.S. tech firm SimilarWeb, whose platform helps companies better track the performance of their websites and mobile apps, said on Tuesday it raised $47 million in fundraising led by equity investor Viola Growth.

Other investors included Saban Ventures and CE Ventures, and the latest round brings SimilarWeb's total funding to date to $112 million.

The company said it will use the new investment to drive global expansion, build next generation solutions, establish consulting services and invest in data coverage.

"We are in a strong financial position - doubling revenue over the past 12 months - and with this investment will continue to meet the increasing demand we see for our solutions from brands and agencies around the world," said Chief Executive Or Offer.