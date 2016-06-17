VR survival horror shocks E3 gamers

Screams of joy quickly turned to screams of fright for some gaming enthusiasts when they played a virtual reality demonstration from the popular “Resident Evil” video game franchise at this week’s E3 convention in Los Angeles.

Attendees at the industry event were given the chance to play “Resident Evil Biohazard,” a survival horror game that places a person in a dilapidated, dark and disheveled house which they have to escape from.

”VR brings an absolutely unprecedented level of immersion to the horror experience of ‘Resident Evil’. It’s a totally new dimension as to how you experience the fear especially because in VR the headset tracks your movement and you can look around the environment using your own head and see everything around you,” said Masachika Kawata, the producer of “Resident Evil Biohazard.”

Playstation announced during the convention that the seventh installment of “Resident Evil” will be released in January, much to the delight of fans of the franchise. “Resident Evil” publisher Capcom said it will continue to work on both the console game, where players play characters trying to survive in a world infested zombies and other creatures of horror, and its virtual reality experience.