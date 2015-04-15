Israel's Viola raises $250 million for tech investment fund

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Viola Private Equity, part of Israel’s Viola Group, said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million for its latest investment fund, Viola Private Equity II.

Viola Private Equity invests in growth-stage technology companies in sectors such as enterprise software, e-commerce, cyber security, financial technology and healthcare.

The new fund will invest in 10-12 companies with investments ranging from $20 million to $40 million per company.

Viola’s previous fund invested in 12 companies including MobileAccess, which was acquired by Corning Inc, and Matomy Media Group, which went public on the London Stock Exchange last year.

Viola Private Equity recently completed the new fund’s first investment, backing GlassesUSA.com, an e-commerce company that sells prescription eyewear to U.S. consumers.

The fund received investments from institutional investors and family offices in the United States, Asia, Europe and Israel.

“Israeli tech entrepreneurs and investors have become more focused on building large, significant companies. Demand for technology growth capital in Israel is growing,” said John Morrison, managing director of Munich Private Equity Partners, which invested in both Viola Private Equity funds.

Viola Group has over $2 billion under management.