Techint under investigation in Petrobras corruption probe

MILAN (Reuters) - The Techint Group, which controls listed steel pipe maker Tenaris, is being probed by Milan prosecutors over alleged international corruption regarding contracts awarded by Brazil’s Petrobras, the company and sources said on Monday.

Techint is being investigated by the prosecutors under a law that makes companies responsible for the acts of their employees, two sources close to the matter said.

In a statement, Techint acknowledged it had been asked for documents by the tax police with regard to investigations under way in Brazil of engineering and construction companies that have worked on projects with Petrobras.

“Techint... respects the laws and regulations in force in all the countries it works in,” it said.

In August, Italian oil service company Saipem said Milan prosecutors had opened a corruption probe relating to a contract awarded in Brazil in 2011.