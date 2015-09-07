FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Techint under investigation in Petrobras corruption probe
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 7, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Techint under investigation in Petrobras corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Techint Group, which controls listed steel pipe maker Tenaris, is being probed by Milan prosecutors over alleged international corruption regarding contracts awarded by Brazil’s Petrobras, the company and sources said on Monday.

Techint is being investigated by the prosecutors under a law that makes companies responsible for the acts of their employees, two sources close to the matter said.

In a statement, Techint acknowledged it had been asked for documents by the tax police with regard to investigations under way in Brazil of engineering and construction companies that have worked on projects with Petrobras.

“Techint... respects the laws and regulations in force in all the countries it works in,” it said.

In August, Italian oil service company Saipem said Milan prosecutors had opened a corruption probe relating to a contract awarded in Brazil in 2011.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.