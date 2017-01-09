Arle Capital Partners selling 11.25 percent stake in Technogym

LONDON (Reuters) - Arle Capital Partners is selling its 11.25 percent holding Milan-listed gym equipment retailer Technogym (TGYM.MI) through an offering to international institutional investors, a bank handling the sale said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which released the statement, and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) are acting as joint bookrunners for the accelerated book building sale. Arle Capital Partners holds the stake through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salhouse Holding.