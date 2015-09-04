FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Restless nights? Smart devices may help ease you through the twilight hours
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 4, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Restless nights? Smart devices may help ease you through the twilight hours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Children play as a man takes a nap at a viewing gallery at Changi Airport in Singapore May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insomniacs, light sleepers and others who blink bleary eyes every morning could be the next target of technology companies looking to come up with ideas to improve any given aspect of consumers’ lives.

Samsung Electronics Co and Panasonic Corp both showcased devices at the IFA, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, geared to helping people sleep better and wake up more refreshed.

Samsung’s Sleep Sense can be placed underneath the mattress at night where it can monitor heartbeat, breathing and movements. Data is transmitted to a tablet, where it will be ready for analysis over breakfast, the head of Samsung’s digital products, Yoon C. Lee, said.

Sleep Sense could also be connected to air conditioning, electronic window blinds or lights, allowing for room temperature and lights to be adapted depending on the user’s physical condition.

Panasonic showed similar prototypes which can measure sleep rhythm and time an alarm to gently ease the user awake during a period of light snoozing, rather than giving a sudden jolt from a deep slumber.

The device can be linked to air conditioning and, if connected to a coffee machine, the user can be greeted with the smell of fresh coffee in the morning.

Reporting by Jens Hack, Nadine Schimroszik and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.