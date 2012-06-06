FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan cuts IT spending outlook as economy slows
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan cuts IT spending outlook as economy slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Securities lowered its IT spending growth outlook for 2012 citing a slowdown in global production trends and spending by China, amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties in Europe and the United States.

JPMorgan technology analysts lowered their forecast for global IT spending growth to 2.2 percent from 3.8 percent for the year.

“We are concerned that the region (China) could be a source of increasing uncertainty for most technology segments,” they wrote in a research note to clients.

“The absence of incremental economic stimulus activity in China has been a headwind, and there is not much visibility on a potential turnaround as the new government transition expected in October could be disrupted by ongoing political struggles.”

In a separate note, the brokerage lowered its price targets on several Internet companies, including Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), on weaker international currency and potential macro economic challenges.

The brokerage cut its revenue growth estimates for most IT hardware segments, with the exception of tablets, mainly on increasing downside risk from macroeconomic concerns.

Growth for software companies is expected to be lower at 2.5 percent, compared with their previous estimate of 5.5 percent.

“We believe that about 35-40 percent of software growth is at risk as European, U.S. government, and financial services spending slows as the result of economic turmoil,” it said.

The brokerage now expects the IT services industry to grow at about 1.3 percent in 2012, down from 3.1 percent.

“As part of our 2012 IT spending growth cut, we identified 23 stock ideas (long and short) to help investors play defense in uncertain times.”

Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore and Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Roshni Menon, Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.