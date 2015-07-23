FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teck Resources second-quarter profit falls; cuts coal output forecast
July 23, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Teck Resources second-quarter profit falls; cuts coal output forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO TCK.N reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut its 2015 coal production forecast due to falling demand from China and increased supply from Australia.

The company, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, cut its 2015 coal production forecast to 25-26 million tonnes from 26.5-27.5 million tonnes.

Teck also cut its third-quarter sales forecast to 6 million tonnes from 6-6.5 million tonnes.

The company said it would reduce production further in the fourth quarter, if market conditions do not improve.

Average realized prices for coal fell 14 percent to $95 per tonne in the second quarter ended June 30, while average realized prices for copper fell 11 percent to $2.74 per pound.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$63 million ($48.6 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter, from C$80 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Teck earned 14 Canadian cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 11 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Vancouver-based miner reported revenue of about C$2 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate.

Up to Wednesday’s close of C$10.41, the company’s Toronto-listed shares had fallen 34 percent this year, while its U.S.-listed shares dropped 42 percent.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
