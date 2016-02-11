FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teck Resources posts loss on $384 million asset impairment charge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 11, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Teck Resources posts loss on $384 million asset impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO Donald R. Lindsay of Teck Resources Ltd. is pictured after the company's AGM in Vancouver, British Columbia April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO TCK.N reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower commodity prices and an asset impairment charge of C$536 million ($384 million).

Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

It earned C$129 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.4 percent to C$2.14 billion.

(Corrects second paragraph to say loss was C$459 million, not C$459 billion)

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.