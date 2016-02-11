Teck Resources posts loss on $384 million asset impairment charge

President and CEO Donald R. Lindsay of Teck Resources Ltd. is pictured after the company's AGM in Vancouver, British Columbia April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO TCK.N reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower commodity prices and an asset impairment charge of C$536 million ($384 million).

Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

It earned C$129 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.4 percent to C$2.14 billion.

(Corrects second paragraph to say loss was C$459 million, not C$459 billion)