Teck Resources posts loss on $384 million asset impairment charge
February 11, 2016 / 10:22 AM / in 2 years

Teck Resources posts loss on $384 million asset impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO Donald R. Lindsay of Teck Resources Ltd. is pictured after the company's AGM in Vancouver, British Columbia April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO TCK.N reported a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower commodity prices and an asset impairment charge of C$536 million ($384 million).

Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

It earned C$129 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.4 percent to C$2.14 billion.

(Corrects second paragraph to say loss was C$459 million, not C$459 billion)

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

