Teck operating profit lifted by coal unit

(Reuters) - Diversified miner Teck Resources TCKb.TO TCK.N reported a 13 percent increase in quarterly operating earnings on Tuesday, as strong coal pricing and volumes more than offset the impact of a sharp decline in copper, zinc and lead prices.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Teck said its coal segment had benefited from investments in new mining equipment and plant upgrades, which helped boost output by 43 percent in the quarter and reduce fixed costs.

Teck, one of the world’s top producers of metallurgical coal used in the production of steel, said that although coal markets had weakened over the last nine months, pricing in the first quarter was stronger than it was a year earlier.

The company said markets for its products remained volatile because of uncertainty over economic conditions in Europe.

Concerns about the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and slowing growth in China have weighed on investors’ minds in recent months and led to a pullback in miners’ shares. The Dow Jones Titans Basic Resources Index .DJTBAS, which reflects the share price moves of the world’s top miners, has fallen roughly 30 percent over the last 12 months.

Teck reported a first-quarter operating profit of C$941 million, up from C$832 million a year earlier.

Excluding an after-tax charge for refinancing some of its debt and other smaller one-time items, Teck’s quarterly profit rose to C$504 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, from C$450 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$218 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, from C$461 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share.