Teck profit falls 78 percent on lower coal and metal prices

(Reuters) - Teck Resources Inc TCKb.TO, Canada’s largest diversified miner, reported a 78 percent fall in quarterly profit attributable to shareholders due to lower coal and metal prices, and it cut capital spending target for the year.

The company also said it expected coal production for the year to be around the lower end of its earlier forecast of 24.5 million to 25.5 million tonnes.

Net income fell to C$180 million ($181.35 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter from C$814 million, or C$1.38 per share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell 26 percent to C$2.5 billion.

“Ongoing economic uncertainties in Europe and the United States and less robust growth rates in China, India and other emerging markets have impacted both demand and prices for some of our products”, the company said.

Teck said it had cut its capital expenditure target for 2012 to about $1.8 billion, down from its previous estimate of $2.1 billion.

Adjusted profit fell 52 percent to 60 Canadian cents per share while revenue from operations fell 26 percent to C$2.5 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Vancouver-based company, which has a market value of C$17.92 billion, closed at C$30.54 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9926 Canadian dollars)