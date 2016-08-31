FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Medical device maker Tecomet up for sale -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 31, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Medical device maker Tecomet up for sale -sources

Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tecomet Inc, a privately held U.S. contract manufacturer of medical devices and surgical instruments, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale process comes as contractors have benefited in recent years from the healthcare industry's drive to cut costs, hasten research and development times and expand operations around the world.

Genstar Capital, the private equity firm that owns Tecomet, has hired investment bank William Blair & Company, LLC to run an auction for the company, the people said this week, asking not to be identified because the sale process is confidential.

Genstar, Tecomet and William Blair declined to comment.

Based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Tecomet specializes in manufacturing medical implants ranging from artificial hips and knees to spinal discs. It also makes industrial products such as radar and propulsion systems.

Founded in 1963, Tecomet was acquired in 2001 by Viasys Healthcare and sold to buyout firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2007. It was acquired by Genstar Capital in 2013 for an undisclosed amount.

Tecomet has grown significantly in recent years through a series of acquisitions. It has annual earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization of more than $100 million, according to the sources.

In 2014, Tecomet purchased the contract manufacturing business of Symmetry Medical for $450 million. The remainder of Symmetry was spun off as publicly traded Symmetry Surgical, which is now owned by buyout firm Roundtable Partners.

Other significant acquisitions of the company include Teleflex Medical's orthopedics business in 2012 and a 2014 buyout of 3D Medical Manufacturing.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.