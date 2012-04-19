Ted Nugent says Secret Service to quiz him about Obama remarks

Ted Nugent performs at a concert at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada in this file image from August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Ted Nugent said on Wednesday that the U.S. Secret Service has arranged to meet with him after the rock musician severely criticized President Barack Obama during the National Rifle Association convention last week.

Nugent, who told the gun rights group last week that he would be “dead or in jail” next year if Obama is re-elected in November, appeared on conservative radio host Glenn Beck’s show on Wednesday.

He was asked if he had heard from the Secret Service.

“We actually have heard from the Secret Service, and they have a duty, and I salute them. I support them and I‘m looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” Nugent said on Beck’s show.

“I‘m sure it will be a fine gathering backstage in Oklahoma,” Nugent said.

The 63-year-old Nugent is set to perform in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Thursday.

Nugent, the singer of such 1970s hit songs as “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Motor City Madhouse,” is a longtime advocate for gun rights and in recent years he has campaigned for conservative politicians and causes.

A Secret Service spokesman declined to directly address whether the federal agency tasked with protecting the president would be meeting with Nugent.

“We are aware of the incident with Ted Nugent, and we are conducting appropriate follow-up,” said spokesman Brian Leary in a statement. “We recognize an individual’s right to freedom of speech but we also have a responsibility to determine and investigate intent.”

Ted Nugent plays his guitar during an interview before a concert at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada in this file image from August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney also made a high-profile appearance and speech at the NRA convention attended by Nugent, who has endorsed Romney.

Nugent’s comments last week at the NRA convention were seized on by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), in a fundraising email on Monday.

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, chairwoman of the DNC, said at the time, “threatening violence -- or whatever it is that Nugent’s threatening -- is clearly beyond the pale.”

In other comments at the convention in St. Louis last week, Nugent aimed his barbs at other officials in Obama’s administration.

“We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November,” Nugent said at the convention.

A spokesman for Nugent could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

But in his appearance on Beck’s radio show, Nugent said he was not calling for violence.

“Every reference I made, whether it’s a shot across the bow or targeting the enemy, it always ended the sentence with ‘in November at the voter booth,'” Nugent told Beck.

Following Nugent’s comments last week, a Romney spokeswoman said the candidate believes “everyone needs to be civil,” but stopped short of condemning Nugent.