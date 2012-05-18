"Vampire Diaries," Justin Bieber lead Teen Choice nominees

Singer Justin Bieber speaks on stage to introduce singer Carly Rae Jepsen (not pictured) at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - TV show “The Vampire Diaries” earned a leading six nominations for the annual Teen Choice awards on Friday, with Justin Bieber and talent show “American Idol” coming a close second with five nods apiece.

”Vampire Diaries, which airs on the CW network, pushed aside blockbuster movies like “The Avengers” and “The Hunger Games” to gain the most nominations in an awards show that ranges from film to music, fashion and favorites celebrities.

The TV drama about young bloodsuckers scored nods for best fantasy or sci-fi show, while its stars Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham were nominated in the acting categories.

Bieber will battle with Drake, Bruno Mars, Pitbull and country singer Blake Shelton for the best male artist award, and the Canadian teen also is among the nominees for male hottie, choice Twit and fashion icon.

Adele, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez all scored several nominations apiece in the female music categories.

Action heroes dominated the movie choices, with nods for the stars of “Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol”, “The Twilight Saga”, “Mirror Mirror” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”.

The winners are chosen by the votes of 13-19 year-olds and trophies in the form of surfboards will be handed out on July 22 in a live ceremony on Fox television.