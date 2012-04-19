FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Burgan buys rest of Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 19, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan buys rest of Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank (BURG.KW), having bought 70 percent of Turkey’s Eurobank Tekfen earlier this month, has agreed to buy the remaining 29.26 percent from Tekfen Holding (TKFEN.IS), the Turkish group said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Tekfen gave no other details.

Earlier this month, Tekfen’s Greek partner EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT announced that it was selling its Turkish arm to Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal.

Burgan is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) (KPRO.KW).

Eurobank Tekfen was put up for sale in July, as EFG Eurobank, Greece’s second largest bank, sought to strengthen its capital base.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.