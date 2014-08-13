Tekmira says discussing Ebola treatment with governments, NGOs

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp TKM.TO said on Wednesday it was discussing options for its experimental Ebola treatment with governments and other agencies, including the World Health Organization.

The company said it was in talks on whether its drug could be used to treat patients infected with the deadly virus, “within accepted clinical and regulatory protocols.”

“Our therapeutic, TKM-Ebola, is currently an unapproved agent and the regulatory framework to support its use in Africa has not yet been established,” Tekmira said in a statement.

“Given the severity of the situation, we are carefully evaluating options for use of our investigational drug ... this includes discussions with government agencies and NGO‘s, including the WHO, in various countries on the potential use of TKM-Ebola to treat Ebola virus infected individuals.”