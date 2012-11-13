Nokia Siemens gains market share in telecom equipment: Dell'Oro

The logo of the telecommunications services company Nokia Siemens Networks is pictured on top their office in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks made strong gains in the mobile telecom equipment market in the third quarter, narrowing the gap with market leaders Ericsson and Huawei, telecoms industry research firm Dell‘Oro said on Tuesday.

Nokia Siemens reported record third quarter profits last month on the back of deals to help build new high-speed wireless technology networks. This marked a major turnaround for the partnership that has hurt profits at owners Nokia and Siemens since it was set up in 2007.

“Nokia Siemens Networks had a good quarter driven by revenues that were recognized with KDDI and Softbank,” said Dell‘Oro analyst Stefan Pongratz.

Nokia Siemens’ overall market share rose to 20 percent from 18 percent last quarter, Dell‘Oro said. It also estimated the venture overtook Alcatel-Lucent’s No. 2 position in the high-speed wireless technology network market.

Market leader Ericsson saw its overall share slip to 34 percent from 35.5 percent in the previous quarter, while No. 2 Huawei’s share was unchanged at 22 percent, Dell‘Oro said.

Telecom equipment makers are all facing pricing pressures and slower spending by telecoms companies. The overall market shrank 11 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, Dell‘Oro said.