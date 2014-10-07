Germany's Tele Columbus sticking to IPO plan: CFO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German cable operator Tele Columbus [ESCALC.UL] will stick to its plan to float shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange even after two recent initial public offerings proved disappointing last week, its finance chief said.

“Our path leads clearly to the stock exchange. To be more specific: We have not been approached recently and at the moment we are not in talks about a potential sale of the company,” Frank Posnanski told Reuters in an interview.

Tele Columbus, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, said last month it would sell new and existing shares in the IPO and was aiming for Frankfurt’s Prime Standard market.

It plans to raise at least 300 million euros ($379 million) in a listing before the end of this year.

Germany’s third largest cable operator after Liberty Global’s (LBTYA.O) Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone’s (VOD.L) Kabel Deutschland said it planned to go through with the listing despite two lackluster German market debuts last week.

Shares in e-commerce firm Zalando (ZALG.DE) are down almost a third since their debut last week and Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) shares are trading down more than a fifth.

“The share price performance of Zalando and Rocket Internet doesn’t change our plans. Our business model and the markets we operate in can’t be compared with those of Zalando and Rocket Internet,” said Posnanski.

A person close to the process said that investors would be scrutinizing the IPO. “Of course, investors will take a closer look at valuation after the Rocket Internet and Zalando flops,” the person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. “They will likely want pricing to be somewhat more conservative.”

Italian internet company Italiaonline said on Tuesday it had pulled its planned listing on the Milan bourse due to adverse conditions and high volatility on the markets.

NO TALKS

Cable companies have become hot acquisition targets as operators across Europe including Liberty Global, Ziggo ZIGGO.AS, Kabel Deutschland and Virgin Media [VMII.UL] have been winning customers and investors with their packaged offers of TV, broadband and telephony services.

Their cable lines, designed to deliver TV to homes, have been upgraded to carry voice calls and Internet at speeds often five times faster than competing services from the telcos.

Last year Vodafone bought Kabel Deutschland for 10.7 billion euros including debt. Liberty Global is in the process of buying Dutch cable operator Ziggo for around 10 billion euros.

Shares in Swedish cable operator Com Hem (COMH.ST) jumped 11 percent at its market debut in June, but since then the shares have lost 8 percent of the introduction price.

Posnanski said that a sale of Tele Columbus in the short term was unlikely.

At the same time, he kept the door open to a potential merger with smaller peer Primacom, which like Tele Columbus has the majority of its subscribers in eastern Germany.

“A merger with Primacom would have made sense, but wasn’t possible in the past. Whether there will be new, more sensible perspectives after the listing, we should look into when we get there,” he said.

Last year, Kabel Deutschland, now part of Vodafone, walked away from buying Tele Columbus for 618 million euros after Germany’s competition watchdog blocked the deal.