FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Tele2 exits Russian mobile market
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Sweden's Tele2 exits Russian mobile market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom company Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to Russian bank VTB Group (VTBR.MM) in a $3.5 billion deal and would return much of the money to its shareholders.

“Tele2 AB has agreed to sell Tele2 Russia to VTB Group in a cash transaction comprising $2.4 billion in equity value and $1.15 billion in net debt,” Tele2 said in a statement.

There has been speculation about a sale for some time as Tele2 does not have a 3G or 4G license in Russia and analysts have said that without the ability to offer data services, its growth prospects were limited.

Tele2 was Russia’s fourth-biggest mobile operator with around 23 million subscribers, behind MTS (MBT.N), MegaFon and Vimpelcom VIP.N.

The Swedish company said it would focus on growth in its existing core markets - Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and Kazakhstan. It will use much of the proceeds from the sale to buy back shares worth around 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.92 billion).

Tele2 also issued new growth targets, saying it expected compound annual revenue growth of 5-7 percent up to 2015 and compound annual growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 10-12 percent over the same period.

Reporting by Simon Johnson. Additional reporting by Megan Davies in Moscow. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.