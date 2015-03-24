FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's antitrust body says Telecinco, Cuatro have not met merger commitments
March 24, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's antitrust body says Telecinco, Cuatro have not met merger commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s antitrust body said on Tuesday Mediaset Espana’s Telecinco and free-to-air channel Cuatro have not met their proposed merger commitments and it would open a new inquiry which could lead to sanctions.

Mediaset was fined 15.6 million euros ($17.08 million) in February 2013 by the competition body for failing to meet commitments related to the merger of the two channels.

The competition body said Telecinco had not met obligations in relation to the sale of television advertising.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
