Profits fall as Brazil phone companies spend on new strategies

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom companies saw profits slip in the third quarter as sales growth flattened and costly turnaround efforts got little traction, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Most carriers’ revenue probably rose less than consumer prices from a year earlier - a result of stiffer competition and stagnant household income dragging an industry-wide slowdown into a second year. Costs grew faster, eating into profits.

“To the extent that earnings are in the focus, we believe risks are more to the downside for telecom companies,” wrote Credit Suisse Group analyst Andrew Campbell in a recent note.

Still, investors could see past the weak results as they watch for news of consolidation in the crowded Brazilian wireless market due to maneuvering by Europe’s giants.

Spain’s Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) clinched a deal recently to gain control of Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI), setting off speculation that the Italian rival’s Brazil unit, TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA), could be broken up and sold off.

Government officials have objected publicly to the idea of a merger between Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA) and TIM, the two biggest mobile carriers in the country. TIM’s chief executive has denied that Telecom Italia is trying to sell the company.

Grupo Oi SA (OIBR4.SA) also announced plans to merge with key shareholder Portugal Telecom PTC.LS this month, raising concerns about how minority investors would be treated and distracting from a reboot of its troubled mobile division.

COSTLY NEW STRATEGIES

TIM, which reports earnings on Tuesday, may have been the only phone company to grow sales faster than inflation, as its focus on the wireless market isolated it from weak demand and tough competition for fixed-line services.

However, rising selling expenses and a large income tax bill weighed on profit, which likely stagnated from a year ago.

Telefonica Brasil, whose fixed-line unit is still losing ground to smaller rivals such as GVT SA, a unit of French group Vivendi SA (VIV.PA), has been forced to spend heavily on an overhaul of its broadband and pay-TV packages.

More expensive cable programming and higher commissions weighed on operating margins, said Credit Suisse’s Campbell, who downgraded his recommendation on Telefonica Brasil shares to “neutral” this month, warning of disappointing earnings ahead.

Results may be even worse for Grupo Oi, which is revamping its wireless strategy to pivot from growth to profitability in a tacit admission that it spent too much to try and claw its way out of fourth place in Brazil’s mobile market.

New initiatives aimed at improving efficiency may eventually boost profit margins, analysts said, but the short-term impact will be a range of new expenses dragging on net income.

Three analysts forecast an average profit of 123 million reais in the quarter, while two analysts expect an average net loss of 15 million reais.

Telefonica Brasil is scheduled to file quarterly financial results on November 7, followed by Grupo Oi on November 13.